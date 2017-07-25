Aselsan, TAI, Roketsan make TOP 100

Turkey’s defence electronics and systems integration powerhouse Aselsan, missile manufacturer Roketsan and military aerospace outfit TAI made it to Defense News world’s TOP 100 largest defence companies list, an annual compilation of the world’s largest defence firms based on gross revenues.

Aselsan broke the record on Turkey’s behalf by managing to list as the 57th largest defence contractor in the world, followed by TAI as the 72nd and then newcomer Roketsan as the 98th. The companies’ 2016 revenues were $1.2 billion, $1 billion and $360 million, respectively.

Full list: http://people.defensenews.com/top-100/