STM inks cyber security agreement with ministry

Defense engineering, design and software powerhouse STM has inked a protocol with Turkey’s interior ministry with the scope of “Reviewing and Improving Existing Information Technology and Security Infrastructure”, TR Defence sources reported on April 21.

While the details of the protocol are not included in the report, the new agreement is likely part of the country’s wider, renewed efforts in improving its national information handling and storage systems following several prior high-profile leaks.

In one such event that took place in 2010, a database comprised of voter registration information was compromised, resulting in a leak involving millions of Turkish citizens’ names, addresses, basic family information and national identification numbers.